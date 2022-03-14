First marijuana shop opens in Whitehall

Throughout this opening week, the store will offer 20% off all cannabis products as well as an in-store drawing for a prize pack.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — While Muskegon County as a whole is no stranger to marijuana shops, the city of Whitehall welcomed its first when New Standard opened on Monday.

"Feels great, super excited," says Nickolas Curtis, New Standard's director of retail operations. "We're really proud to be the first cannabis provisioning center here."

And according to the staff, the demand has been high.

"A lot of people have been coming in and saying, 'oh, we're right down the street,'" says Curtis. "'We've been waiting for you guys to open up for such a long time now.'"

This is New Standard's ninth location around the state, including one in the marijuana populated Muskegon.

"About 20 minutes down the road, you have big, pretty heavy market when it comes to the cannabis industry," says Curtis. "But here it's more or less, you know, a new blooming kind of a business."

And at each location, the shops have brought employment to their cities.

"We're also going to be generating more jobs here," says Curtis. "I mean, we've already generated nine so far, we're planning on generating more."

As well as a boost to the economy, which is something the company says Whitehall city leaders are thrilled about.

"They have definitely been supportive," says Curtis. "I think it's going to be generating a good amount of tax dollars, the whole mix."

A mix that'll benefit Whitehall residents both at home and at the store.

"Whether you are a first time consumer or you're well versed, you know, we have a little bit for everybody," says Nicole Spunar, manager of the new store.

Throughout this opening week, the store will offer 20% off all cannabis products as well as an in-store drawing for a prize pack.

