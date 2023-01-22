Whitehall Police have 'armed and dangerous' suspect in custody

Police say he was arrested for a warrant that was issued for assaulting his 44-year-old mother.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — The Whitehall Police Department have located and arrested the man they have been searching deemed armed and dangerous.

Authorities had been searching for the suspect for hours on Sunday, and were able to put him in custody around 5:30 p.m.

They last searched for him at house on Johannah Street around 4:30 p.m., but said he was not there.

