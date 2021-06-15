Whitmer: 90 manufacturing, professional services jobs coming to southwest Michigan

MFC is a manufacturer and distributor of nuts, bolts, anchors, deck and drywall screws and specialty fasteners.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, announced Tuesday two projects that will soon create 90 new jobs in southwest Michigan.

The new positions come as Midwest Fastener Corp. (MFC) invests $10.8 million to expand its headquarters in Portage and to expand in Decatur.

“Today’s $10.8 million investment by Midwest Fastener will create jobs and uplift communities in Southwest Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We will stay laser-focused on expanding economic opportunity for Michiganders across the state by creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and adding vibrancy to downtown areas.”

MFC is a manufacturer and distributor of nuts, bolts, anchors, deck and drywall screws and specialty fasteners. The company was awarded a $500,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant to secure the investment.

“We are working to aggressively retain and grow companies like Midwest Fastener Corp. who are creating jobs in Southwest Michigan, as well as developing the vibrant communities that our workforce is able to live, work and play in,” said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“We are proud to work with Southwest Michigan First and these local communities on two projects that will help to drive economic opportunity in the region.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.