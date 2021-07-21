Whitmer announces grant to support sustainable technology

“The transition to alternative energy and a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 will open new opportunities for Michiganders seeking jobs in the clean energy sector..."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday a $1.55 million grant to support the development and implementation of sustainable technology.

The grant is from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and is going to the Centrepolis Accelerator at Lawrence Technological University (LTU). According to the governor’s office, LTU’s C3 Accelerator program is key in the state’s goal to foster a more energy efficient economy and to reduce greenhouse gas and carbon emissions.

“The transition to alternative energy and a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 will open new opportunities for Michiganders seeking jobs in the clean energy sector and for expanded business investments,” Whitmer said.

“Under the MI Healthy Climate Plan, in conjunction with initiatives such as the C3 Accelerator, Michigan will become an incubator for economic innovation that will create good-paying jobs for hard-working Michiganders across the state in the clean energy, climate technology and recycling sectors.”

