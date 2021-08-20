More than 2.4 million Michiganders are over the age of 60

According to the state, Michigan currently has more residents over the age of 60 than under the age of 18.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that she, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has proclaimed Aug. 21 as Older Michigander Day. She said the day celebrates the more than 2.4 million adults aged 60 and older who live in Michigan.

“Our state is committed to supporting older adults by ensuring there are opportunities available in local communities to help them stay engaged, maintain their hea­­lth and independence and live where they want to live and thrive with age” Whitmer said. “We encourage Michiganders to take time this month to acknowledge the older adults in their lives and join me in thanking them for the contributions they have made to our state.”

“Michigan has one of the most rapidly aging populations in the country, and our vision is for Michiganders to live well and thrive as they age,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “MDHHS has worked diligently to meet the diverse needs of the growing number of older adults in our state through the Aging and Adult Services Agency and local service providers that offer essential community-based supports and services.”

More information on aging resources can be found here.

