Whitmer addresses Michigan auto industry at annual symposium

Whitmer said she hopes to invest in talent and economic development for the auto industry.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touted the state's success with the auto industry during the Automotive Suppliers Symposium at Grand Valley State University on Thursday.

This is the 24th annual symposium. Each year, it brings together business leaders from all over the auto supply industry to address the future of the industry and the challenges it faces.

Experts talked about the changing market, the issues they've faced and still continue to see in the supply chain, as well as gave some insight to what could change in the future.

One thing in particular that was addressed was the shift the market is experiencing as we continue to transition to electric vehicles.

Among several experts within the industry, Gov. Whitmer spoke for about 12 minutes. The message she kept reiterating is that Michigan has a lot of momentum moving forward.

Gov. Whitmer discussed the budget she proposed in February which includes talent and economic development for the auto industry. She says growing in that area is just one of the ways she and the state are willing to help.

"I had an opportunity to travel overseas recently and I was amazed at how many manufacturers know what we have here in Michigan and are interested in learning more and coming to the state," she said. "My job is to make sure that you are successful and that we bring more investment into our state and I will keep my sleeves rolled up and work hard every day to make sure that we're succeeding and winning on all those fronts."

Gov. Whitmer also made a point to share that it's the people working in the auto industry that help drive the industry's progress.

