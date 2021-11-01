Whitmer calls for insurance refunds for drivers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for refunds to be issued to drivers who pay for unlimited coverage of medical bills in car crashes.
In a letter to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association on Monday, the Democratic governor cited a surplus of $5 billion that she attributed to premium overcharges and cost-saving measures under a 2019 law.
She did not specify how much should be returned to motorists.
The MCCA is a state-created nonprofit entity that reimburses car insurers for health care claims surpassing $600,000. The MCCA could not immediately be reached for comment.
