Whitmer: Employee assistance grants have been mailed to more than 55,900 Michiganders

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that more than 55,900 individuals who work in entertainment, recreational and indoor food-service venues will soon start receiving grant payments of $793.

The grants are part of the Employee Assistance Grants program, and individuals whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were eligible to apply for the grants in January.

“As we continue to address the effects of COVID-19, our top priority is providing financial relief to Michigan families and small businesses, so that we can grow our economy and get back to normal,” Whitmer said.

“This special grant program puts dollars in the pockets of Michiganders who work in hospitality, entertainment, recreation, accommodation and food services sectors -- as well as the gym and fitness sectors. These Michiganders have made great sacrifices and continue to make great sacrifices as we fight COVID-19.”

Michiganders impacted by the MDHHS pandemic orders must have been working in one of the following industries to qualify for an Employee Assistance Grant:

Bars

Banquet Halls

Bowling Alleys

Cafeterias

Casinos

Caterers

Food Trucks

Golf Courses

Hotels, Motels, Bed & Breakfast, Resorts

Nightclubs

Restaurants

Theaters

Other such recreational facilities

Applicants must have been Michigan residents, demonstrated proof of employment in one of the industries noted above on Nov. 18, 2020, when the MDHHS pandemic orders took effect, and proved being negatively impacted financially because of furlough, layoff, job loss or a reduction in hours worked.

“Michigan’s restaurant and hotel employees need help,” said Justin Winslow, president & CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. “We are honored to administer these much-needed grants. These dollars provide assistance for the hardship experienced during these extraordinary times.”

