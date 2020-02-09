Whitmer: Information about sports, gyms to be announced in coming days

“I will have more to say about this topic very soon, so stay safe, keep your eye on the ball, and keep working to beat this virus together."

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t say much about organized sports or the reopening of closed facilities during Wednesday’s news conference, but she did say announcements will be made in the coming days.

Facilities likes gyms, bowling alleys and movie theaters have been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

Owners of these businesses have been pushing for Whitmer to let them reopen in the past months, with recent reports circulating that the governor would address the possibility of reopening the facilities in Wednesday’s news conference.

While this didn’t happen, Whitmer did say she would have more information in the coming days, along with information about high school football and other organized sports.

“When it comes to battling COVID-19, we all have to be on the same team,” Whitmer said. “The decisions I will make in the coming days, and announce, are made in a way that will be protecting athletes, families, coaches, parents and patrons, and our small business owners as well. People’s lives are at stake, COVID is still a very real threat across our state. I will continue to treat it like that.”

Questions and confusion have recently been swirling around organized sports in Michigan, with an emphasis on high school football.

On Aug. 14, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) announced the postponement of high school football. However, on Monday, Aug. 31, the MHSAA said the possibility of a fall season would be up for discussion if state-level restrictions changed.

Reports once again circulated that Whitmer would discuss the issue during Wednesday’s news conference. The governor ended up saying very little, but once again said her decision on organized sports would be announced soon.

“I will have more to say about this topic very soon, so stay safe, keep your eye on the ball, and keep working to beat this virus together,” Whitmer said.

