Whitmer lowers flags to half-staff Monday for fallen firefighter

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor a fallen firefighter.

Monroe Charter Township Fire Department Captain Joseph “Joe” Liedel died after suffering injuries while responding to an emergency call.

On July 31, Liedel suffered a brain bleed and collapsed in his driveway while responding to an emergency call. He spent the next month in the hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 23.

According to the Office of the Governor, Liedel was a member of the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department for 28 years, following in his father’s footsteps as a member of the department’s Fire Explorer program.

Liedel traveled with the department to Ground Zero in New York City to assist with recovery efforts after the 9/11 attacks. He became a captain in 2019.

“Our state mourns the loss of Captain Joe Liedel, who dedicated his life to the type of service and duty that we look for in great public servants,” Whitmer said. “In everything he did, Joe never gave up the fight, and we saw that on full display as he battled this injury. My thoughts are with his family during this tremendously difficult time as they lay him to rest.”

Whitmer has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff Monday, coinciding with Liedel’s funeral.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display their flags at half-staff as well.

To lower flags, they should be hoisted to the peak for an instant then lowered to the half-staff position.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

