Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Sen. Donald Eugene Bishop

Bishop passed away on Friday, May 28 at the age of 88 years old.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, June 5, to honor the life and service of former Sen. Donald Eugene Bishop. The flag honors will coincide with his funeral service, according to the state.

Bishop passed away on Friday, May 28 at the age of 88 years old. He served as a state representative in the Michigan House from 1967 to 1970 and as a state senator in the Michigan Senate from 1971 to 1982. He served as minority floor leader from 1979 to 1982.

“I’m saddened to hear of the passing of former state Senator Donald Bishop,” Whitmer said. “Donald was a well-respected public servant whose dedication to Michiganders will not be forgotten. I extend my deepest condolences to my former colleague Congressman Mike Bishop, his family, and their loved ones as they lay him to rest.”

Flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, June 6.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.