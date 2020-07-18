Whitmer lowers flags to honor John Lewis

The State of Michigan is honoring Lewis by lowering flags to half-staff. The state encourages Michigan residents, businesses and other organizations to do the same.

LANSING, Mich. — To honor the life, service and legacy of Congressman John Lewis, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered today that U.S and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon public buildings across the state be lowered to half-staff.

Lewis, a civil rights warrior and longtime congressman, died Friday evening at 80 years old. His death came seven months after announcing he was battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

“Congressman John Lewis was a civil rights legend who stood firmly on the front lines of our nation’s history,” said Whitmer. “Congressman Lewis dedicated his life to building a more just, equitable nation for Black Americans everywhere, and his unwavering commitment to public service has set an example for leaders across the country.

His list of contributions and accomplishments is long; Lewis is best known as a civil rights icon. He was a member of the "Big Six," a group of civil rights leaders who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

Two years later, he helped lead a march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. Some 600 nonviolent protesters marched a total of 54 miles. They were attacked by Alabama state troopers and Lewis sustained injuries to his skull. The images and accounts of that day, known as "Bloody Sunday," are credited with helping pass the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Later, Lewis won his first congressional race in Georgia in 1986. He was reelected 16 times by a wide margin in each election to serve Georgia's 5th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. As a congressman, Lewis continued his efforts in civil rights activism.

Lewis' honors also include the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“As our congressional and collective consciousness for two generations, John Lewis paved the way for so many people to make history by laying the foundation upon which I and so many others stand,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

“This loss hits deep in the soul of every American, but we find solace in knowing that he inspired a legion of champions for change to carry forward this mission of justice, so that the next generation can be, believe, and become their greatest selves. We must recommit to righting the wrongs that John Lewis fought today and every day. To the man who caused good trouble: rest in power.”

Saturday, the State of Michigan is honoring Lewis by lowering flags to half-staff. The state encourages Michigan residents, businesses and other organizations to do the same.

Flags will be returned to full-staff on Sunday, July 19.

