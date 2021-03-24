Whitmer lowers flags to honor victims of Boulder mass shooting

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff through Saturday, March 27 to honor and remember the 10 victims of the Boulder mass shooting.

On Monday, a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10 people. Officials released the names of the 10 people killed in the shooting:

Tralona Bartkowiak

Suzanne Fountain

Teri Leiker

Kevin Mahoney

Lynn Murray

Rikki Olds

Neven Stanisic

Denny Strong

Officer Eric Talley

Jody Waters

“My heart breaks for the families, loved ones, and communities as our nation mourns this senseless violence,” Whitmer said. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that continues to take the lives of Americans every day. We cannot continue to allow these tragedies to happen. Our state grieves alongside those who lost loved ones and the entire Boulder, Colorado community.”

Flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

