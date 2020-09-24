Whitmer, Michigan lawmakers pass 2021 state budget

The K-12 budget will see no cuts in 2021; rather, K-12 schools will see a 1.4% funding boost.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Legislature finalized the state budget for the 2021 fiscal year Wednesday.

The budget prioritizes education, economic development and public health, among other things. The budget, along with the new fiscal year, will be put into place on Oct. 1.

The K-12 budget will see no cuts in 2021; rather, K-12 schools will see a 1.4% funding boost. While base aid for traditional districts and charter schools will stay consistent with last year’s budget, they will get a one-time boost averaging $65 per pupil.

“The legislature and the Governor’s team worked together to move forward and deliver a spending plan for Michigan that increases school funding, protects funding for local communities, and supports the men and women who keep us safe,” said Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

“And, we did it all without raising taxes on our hardworking citizens. This budget is proof that our citizens and our state benefit most when there is an equal and cooperative relationship between the legislative and executive branches of government.”

Here are some of the funds provided in the 2021 budget:

$30 million for the Michigan Reconnect program

$12.6 million for the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program

$26 million to expand access to childcare

$100 million for business attraction efforts

$15 million for the Pure Michigan campaign

$14.3 million to expand internet access across the state

The budget bills are expected to be delivered to Whitmer in the coming days. She will then review and sign the bills before the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1.

