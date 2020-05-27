Whitmer directs EGLE to investigate cause of Midland County dam failures

Whitmer also asked the EGLE to review dam safety in the state and provide recommendations on policy, legislative, budgetary, and enforcement reforms.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. — In an Wednesday afternoon update, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state is moving forward with the investigation of the two dam failures in central Michigan.

Two dams, Edenville Sanford, breached in Midland County Tuesday, May 19. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate and a state of emergency was declared. The National Guard was also called in, bringing 100 soldiers with high water vehicles and a helicopter.

In a letter sent to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Wednesday, May 27, Whitmer directed the department to investigate what caused the Edenville and Sanford dams to fail.

“This flooding forced thousands to evacuate their homes, destroyed public infrastructure, ruined homes and businesses, and caused major natural resource damage,” said Whitmer. “We must ensure accountability and prevent a disaster like this from happening again. I want to thank the first responders and volunteers who have stepped up to help in this time of unprecedented need.”

Whitmer also asked EGLE to review the larger issue of dam safety in Michigan and provide recommendations on policy, legislative, budgetary, and enforcement reforms that can prevent these harms from repeating elsewhere.

Whitmer will visit a flood relief donation distribution center and provide updates of the state’s response to the emergency regarding dam conditions and flooding.

Last week, Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland, Gladwin, Arenac and Saginaw counties. She added Iosco County to the order Tuesday, May 26.

Whitmer also wrote a letter to President Donald Trump asking for federal aid in response to the flood. Trump did declare that an emergency exists in Michigan and ordered federal assistance to supplement the state and local response. In doing so, he authorized the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance for required emergency measures.

The owners and operators of the two dams that failed are facing a class action lawsuit. The suit was filed last week against Boyce Hydro and manager Lee Mueller and attorneys claim the flooding was preventable.

