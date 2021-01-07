Whitmer: Nearly half a million Michiganders have registered for the vaccine lottery

In just 24 hours, almost 500,000 people have signed up for the sweepstakes.

LANSING, Mich. — Within 24 hours of launching the MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes, nearly 500,000 Michiganders have registered for a chance to win big.

Whitmer announced the lottery-style sweepstakes Thursday in a push to get more Michigan residents vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Friday at 8 a.m., the campaign received 464,698 applicants.

“This is an innovative way to encourage more Michiganders to get vaccinated, and I am delighted to see so much excitement for the kickoff of the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes,” Whitmer said. “We understand there are people out there who have questions, and maybe this will motivate them to seek the answers to their questions so they feel comfortable getting vaccinated."

The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

$1 Million Drawing. There is one $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There is one $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older. $50,000 Daily Drawings. There are 30 $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There are 30 $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older. $2 Million Drawing. There is one $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older.

There is one $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older. Scholarship Drawing. There are nine Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

►To signup click here or visit www.MIShotToWin.com

According to the state, the aim of the sweepstakes is to increase Michigan’s vaccination rate by about 9% to achieve the statewide goal of 70% residents age 16 and older who are immunized.

The sweepstakes end on Aug. 3.

