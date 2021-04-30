Whitmer: New funds available for restaurants, bars hard-hit by pandemic

For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women and veterans.

MICHIGAN, USA — Restaurants and bars across Michigan that have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic can now register for aide from the federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

The relief, which is being provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under the American Rescue Plan, has $28.6 billion available nationwide.

“Restaurant owners and other food establishments have made incredible sacrifices over the past year to keep their communities safe and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This vital relief will help ensure they can keep their doors open and continue to serve their communities while also ensuring their workers can stay employed entering the critical summer season.”

Registration for the funding began Friday, April 30 at 9 a.m. and the application itself is set to open Monday, May 3 at noon.

For the first 21 days that the program is open, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals. After that, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-serve bases. The online application will remain open until all the funds have been exhausted.

“The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a great program to help our restaurant and hospitality industry, which has suffered tremendous losses during COVID,” added Stephan Currie, Executive Director, Michigan Association of Counties. “This opportunity will help revitalize our communities, while ensuring licensing revenues that our counties and health departments rely on to protect our residents are not depleted, unless county elected leaders determine their budgets can sustain it.”

Eligible businesses include restaurants; food stands, food trucks, food carts; caterers; bars, saloons, lounges, taverns; brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms; breweries, wineries and distilleries; and bakeries.

For more information on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.