Whitmer: New preschool funding plan will enroll 22,000 more children in early education

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday a plan to fund preschool education and provide access to high-quality, affordable early education opportunities to more children in Michigan.

According to the state, Michigan’s state-funded preschool program for four-year-old children – called the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) – has been unable to meet demand, and currently only 66% of eligible children statewide are served by GSRP or federal Head Start programs. Whitmer said her new plan would increase funding to GSRP to make sure eligible 4-year-olds are served.

“We have a unique opportunity right now to make the type of investments in early education and preschool that will pay massive dividends by improving health, educational, and social outcomes for our children decades down the line,” Whitmer said. “Parents across our state are aware of the importance of early education and now we have to seize this chance to eliminate waitlists for eligible children.

“The investments announced today provide access to all eligible children and will help narrow the achievement gap between high-income and low-income students. As we put Michigan back to work, parents can go about their work day knowing that their children are learning in a safe and productive environment.”

GSRP is a preschool program that provides full and part-time services to children from families at or below 250% of the poverty line. According to the state, an estimated 65,400 students are eligible for the program, but currently only 43,100 are being served.

Whitmer’s plan proposes an additional $255 million in federal dollars and $150 million in state dollars, for a total of $405 million, for GSRP over the next three years.

“Research shows that the earlier we start investing in kids, the better the outcomes will be in education and in life,” said Jeff Donofrio, President and CEO of Business Leaders for Michigan. “Investments in programs like GSRP not only will improve the lives of thousands of Michigan kids, it also will help many parents return to the workforce to build family-sustaining careers.”

