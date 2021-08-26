Whitmer proclaims Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day

According to a release, Michigan was one of the first three states to pass the 19th amendment and paved the way for other states to ratify it.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Aug. 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This day in 2021 commemorates the 101st anniversary of the addition of the 19th amendment to the United States Constitution, granting women the right to vote.

“I applaud the suffragists, activists, and civil rights leaders who fought tirelessly over centuries to secure women’s voting rights,” Whitmer said. “Over the long arc of history, women have secured footholds in the halls of power, shattered ceilings, and broken down doors meant to keep us out.

“I am honored to serve as Michigan’s second woman governor and I am laser-focused on empowering women in Michigan by creating economic opportunity, expanding access to childcare, furthering paid parental leave, and achieving pay equity. This Women’s Equality Day, let’s commit ourselves to doing all that we can to ensure that women in Michigan can pursue their potential.”

According to a release, Michigan was one of the first three states to pass the 19th amendment and paved the way for other states to ratify it.

Women’s Equality Day celebrates the efforts of those who fought, and continue to fight, to protect women’s constitutional right to vote.

“Voting is a fundamental right in our democracy,” said Cheryl Bergman, CEO of the Michigan Women’s Commission. “It is the first and most immediate means for women – and all citizens – to shape our governments. But we can’t stop there. We must ensure that voting rights and access to the ballot are protected.

“We must encourage women to use their voice and their vote in shaping the decisions of our governments by running for office ourselves, by engaging with our elected officials, and by spotlighting the issues that need attention to ensure our economic and social success.”

