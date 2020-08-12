Whitmer proclaims December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month

The National Association of Drug Court Professionals recognizes December as one of the most dangerous months because of an increase in impaired driving.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed the month of December as Impaired Driving Prevention Month.

The Governor’s Office announced the proclamation Tuesday morning, and said that it’s a reminder to Michiganders that preventing impaired driving deaths and injuries is every driver’s responsibility.

“Every Michigander deserves to drive on our roads safely,” said Whitmer. “We all have a personal responsibility to keep one another safe. During this month and beyond, I encourage everyone to protect our families, friends, and neighbors by driving responsibly.”

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the 2019 Michigan Annual Drunk Driving Audit by the Michigan State Police reports that 41.9% of all fatal crashes involved alcohol, drugs or both. The National Association of Drug Court Professionals recognizes December as one of the most dangerous months because of an increase in impaired driving.

