Whitmer proclaims July 28 – Aug. 4 as Buy Michigan Week

It's a time to invest in Michigan-owned businesses and boost local economies.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a proclamation aimed at supporting local businesses.

The State announced Wednesday that July 28 – Aug. 4 is Buy Michigan Week, a time to invest in Michigan-owned businesses and boost local economies.

“Michigan businesses have been resilient through the pandemic and I am committed to getting them the support they need as we continue Michigan’s economic jumpstart,” Whitmer said.

“Buying local has never been more important as we continue to build up our economy stronger than ever. With each purchase made at a Michigan retailer, you can help keep more money in your community and improve your quality of life as we put Michigan back to work.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.