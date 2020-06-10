Whitmer proclaims Oct. 7 as 'Energy Efficiency Day'

The proclamation encourages Michiganders to embrace energy efficiency habits to meet consumers’ energy needs and make healthier and safer homes and workplaces.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Oct. 7 as Energy Efficiency Day, the Governor’s Office announced Tuesday.

The proclamation encourages Michiganders to embrace energy efficiency habits to meet consumers’ energy needs and make healthier and safer homes and workplaces.

“Michigan has felt the direct effects of climate change, with communities of color and low-income Michiganders suffering disproportionately. That is why I announced the MI Healthy Climate plan to put Michigan on a path toward 100 percent carbon neutrality by 2050,” Whitmer said. “In order to achieve that goal we all have to do our part, and energy efficiency measures are easy ways to create a cleaner environment.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says simple habits such as switching out old light bulbs for efficient LED ones can lead to big reductions in energy use and utility bills.

Ultimately, these reductions can help Michigan reach its goal of 100% carbon neutrality by 2050.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 – Energy Efficiency Day – a webinar is being held called the EGLE’s Energy Efficiency Programs for Communities. It will explain how EGLE programs can help Michigan communities that are interested in advancing energy efficiency.

