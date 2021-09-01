Whitmer proclaims September as Hispanic Heritage Month

According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Hispanics and Latinos make up 5.6% of the state’s residents, up from 4.4% in 2010.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed September 2021 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Michigan.

September recognizes and celebrates the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos in Michigan and throughout the US.

According to the state, Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino populations has grown from 2010 to 2020. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Hispanics and Latinos make up 5.6% of the state’s residents, up from 4.4% in 2010.

“Michigan’s Hispanic and Latino residents are an essential part of our state’s cultural and economic fabric,” Whitmer said.

“I am proud to proclaim September as Hispanic Heritage month and celebrate alongside a community filled with rich tradition as we continue to ensure that Michigan is a welcoming and inclusive place for all.”

