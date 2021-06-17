x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Whitmer: Reinstate incentive so companies can hire workers

The governor is touting Michigan's “workshare” program as a return-to-work incentive as companies struggle to fill jobs amid the pandemic.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this May 24, 2021 file photo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Steelcase in Grand Rapids, Mich. The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday, June 11 unanimously ordered the state elections board to certify a veto-proof initiative that would let Republican legislators wipe from the books a law Whitmer used to issue sweeping pandemic orders. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking lawmakers to reinstate certain employers’ ability to hire new workers who, while working, would still get a $300-a-week unemployment benefit into early September.

The governor is touting Michigan's “workshare” program as a return-to-work incentive as companies struggle to fill jobs amid the pandemic. It provides partial jobless benefits when businesses bring back laid-off employees at reduced hours or they cut workers’ hours rather than let them go. 

Whitmer wants businesses in the program to be able to hire employees who lost their job elsewhere — not just former workers.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.