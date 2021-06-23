Whitmer signs $2.2B COVID-19 bill that releases federal aid

About $1.5 billion will support the continuation of a 15% increase in monthly food benefits.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a $2.2 billion spending bill that allocates federal COVID-19 aid for a continued boost in food assistance benefits and rental relief along with new grants to municipalities.

The funds are from a rescue law enacted by Congress and former President Donald Trump in December. Whitmer said Wednesday she is proud to sign bipartisan legislation “that will help Michiganders keep roofs over their heads and keep the ability to feed their families.”

About $1.5 billion will support the continuation of a 15% increase in monthly food benefits. Roughly $378 million will keep intact aid to renters.

