Whitmer signs bill expanding tasting rooms, supporting microbreweries and craft distilleries

She said the bill will help support small businesses grow, while also supporting the economy.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Thursday enabling small distillers, wine makers and microbreweries to have an on-premise and off-premise tasting room permit. She said the bill will help support small businesses grow, while also supporting the economy.

"Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country, and this bill make it easier for these businesses to create and operate tasting rooms," Whitmer said. "I’m proud that this bipartisan bill will make it more convenient for Michiganders to sample fine spirits and delicious micro-brews, while also creating jobs and helping grow our small businesses and economy faster."

The bill amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code and allows a person to hold an on-premises tasting room permit and an off-premises tasting room license in conjunction at the same location under certain conditions.

“Michigan is renowned for its craft beverage industry, contributing billions to our state’s economy and employing tens of thousands of hardworking men and women, including many in our state’s great southwest region,” said Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Coloma, who sponsored Senate Bill 49.

“At this critical time when our state is getting back to work and with tourism on the rebound, ensuring our craft beverage producers have the ability to both sample and sell all of their creations in the same place is a simple, yet incredibly important fix to state law.”

A copy of the bill can be found here.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.