Whitmer signs bill to send $4.4B in rescue funds to schools

It is a significant influx of aid, particularly to traditional districts and charter schools with high numbers or percentages of children from low-income families.
Credit: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a supplemental spending bill that releases $4.4 billion in federal coronavirus rescue funding designated for K-12 schools. 

Legislation the Democratic governor will sign next week will allot $363 million in U.S. COVID-19 funds to ensure districts with more middle-class or wealthy kids receive at least $1,093 more per student regardless of a federal formula.

