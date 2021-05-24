Whitmer signs bills making it easier to distribute, sell canned cocktails in Michigan

Now, private wholesalers can sell canned cocktails up to 13.5% alcohol-by-volume, allowing for an expanded array of options in Michigan.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped at Long Road Distillers in Grand Rapids Monday to sign a mixed spirits package she says will create jobs and support small businesses in Michigan.

"This is a great example of bipartisan legislation that will create jobs and help our small businesses grow, and shows what we can do when we work together," said Whitmer. “Distillers are a growing industry in Michigan, and these bill make it easier for distillers to distribute their products. These bills will make canned mixed spirits more affordable and accessible, creating jobs and helping Michigan small businesses.”

The package, which is made up of four senate bills, makes it easier for distillers and retailers to distribute and sell mixed drinks and canned cocktails. Previously, canned cocktails were capped at 10% alcohol-by-volume.

“We have innovative distillers here in Michigan who are making products that are increasing in popularity, but the law needed to catch up to allow this growing industry to succeed,” Sen. Jeremy Moss said. “I was proud to work on this bipartisan legislation that removes burdensome barriers to enter into the market while still safely regulating these products for consumers.

