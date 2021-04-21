Whitmer signs order creating Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council

"The Jail Reform Advisory Council will play a critical role in implementing long overdue reforms to our justice system,” Whitmer said.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Wednesday creating the Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council.

"The Jail Reform Advisory Council will play a critical role in implementing long overdue reforms to our justice system,” Whitmer said. “Michigan will continue to lead the way as we take tangible steps to reform our justice system, and I know that the bipartisan work of this council will make our communities and state safer, save taxpayer dollars, and help us achieve the goals laid out by the Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration.”

In April 2019, Whitmer signed an order creating the Michigan Joint Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration co-chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack.

The Task Force issued its final report and recommendations in January of 2020 and found significant growth in county jail populations, costing taxpayers nearly half a billion dollars annually. Jail populations have been driven equally by pretrial and post-conviction incarceration, with limited guidance in state law on the preferred or presumed intervention.

The Task Force recommended extensive state policy changes related to traffic violations, arrests, behavioral health diversion, pretrial release and detention, speedy trials, sentencing, probation and parole, financial barriers for system-involved individuals, victim services, and data collection.

The Michigan Legislature passed many of the Task Force recommendations with bipartisan support in December of 2020, which were signed into law by Whitmer on Jan. 4, 2021. This new order creates the Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council as an advisory body within the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget. This new Council will facilitate, assist with, monitor, and evaluate the successful implementation of jail reform legislation throughout the state of Michigan.

“This council will do critical work to implement the recommendations of last year’s Task Force on Jail and Pretrial Incarceration that I was proud to co-chair,” Gilchrist said. “Together, we can make substantive, lasting changes to our justice system that make us all safer and help us live up to our highest ideals.”

