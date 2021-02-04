Whitmer signs order establishing Task Force on Forensic Science

“While forensic science is an important tool, misapplication of forensic science can deprive a person of a fair trial," Whitmer said.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Friday establishing the Task Force on Forensic Science.

The Task Force will be an advisory body within the Michigan Department of State Police. Its mission will be to review the state of forensic science in Michigan and to deliver completed findings and policy recommendations to Whitmer no later than Dec. 31, 2021.

"A fair trial is at the core of the American criminal justice system,” Whitmer said. “While forensic science is an important tool, misapplication of forensic science can deprive a person of a fair trial. We must ensure that Michigan adheres to the highest standards of evidence, and that practitioners throughout our criminal justice system understand how to apply forensic science properly.”

According to a release from the State, the task force will be comprised of medical practitioners, legal professionals, government officials, academics, private sector experts, and representatives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan Supreme Court and Attorney General’s office.

The findings of the Task Force will recommend methodology improvements, processes to address misconduct and procedure to update stakeholders on developments in forensic science.

“Michigan will always ensure that the highest standards are being met when it comes to justice,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. “The work of the Forensic Science Task Force will ensure that our legal and criminal justice systems can keep up with the times. The Governor and I look forward to their recommendations.”

