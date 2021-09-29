x
Whitmer to deem some COVID budget sections unconstitutional

Whitmer had already promised to block attempts to ban local mask mandates.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. Michigan will make more kids eligible for child care subsidies, equip all state troopers with body cameras and make permanent a pandemic wage hike for nursing home workers and other caregivers under the next state budget, poised for initial approval Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deem Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 health measures but allow language limiting government vaccination requirements. 

The moves — planned Wednesday — will come in conjunction with her signing the budget. Whitmer had already promised to block attempts to ban local mask mandates.

She'll also declare unconstitutional attempts to require certain exemptions for students at universities with coronavirus vaccine mandates. 

Whitmer is OK with limiting state and municipal vaccine mandates because the provision doesn't apply to hospitals and recognizes President Joe Biden will implement a “soft” mandate for employers with at least 100 workers.

