Whitmer to provide update on COVID-19 response Sunday evening

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Sunday evening on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitmer will be hosting a live news conference at 6 p.m. with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

What Whitmer plans to discuss during the conference is currently unknown.

Positive cases have recently been on the rise in Michigan. On Saturday, MDHHS reported 7,072 daily cases, making the total number of cases since the onset of the pandemic surpass 251,000 in the state.

The news conference can be watched live at 6 p.m.

