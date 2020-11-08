Whitmer to speak at Democratic National Convention, considered a top contender for VP nominee

Whitmer will be speaking in Monday night’s lineup, along with other notable names including Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be a speaker at the Democratic National Convention, the committee announced Tuesday.

The convention is set to take place Aug. 17 through Aug. 20 and will be aired live from 9 to 11 p.m. each night. Whitmer will be speaking in Monday night’s lineup, along with other notable names including Senator Bernie Sanders and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalized too many people,” a statement from the Democratic National Convention Committee reads.

“On Monday, we’ll hear from the many Americans who are rising up to take on these three crises, unite our country, and join Joe Biden in rebuilding the country and moving it forward.”

Other big names are scheduled to speak throughout the event.

Former President Bill Clinton is in the lineup for Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former President Barack Obama will be speaking. The most notable speaker, however, will be the unnamed Vice President Nominee, who is set to speak right before Obama.

Thursday will end the convention with a speech from presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In March, Biden proclaimed that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Since then, Whitmer has been considered a top contender, along with Senators Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Baldwin and Tammy Duckworth; Representatives Karen Bass and Val Demings; Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico; and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

Last week, Associated Press sources reported that Whitmer traveled to Delaware to meet with Biden. This meeting was described by AP as “the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person session with a potential running mate.”

While the nominee pick is largely unknown, people have encouraged Biden since March to select a woman of color.

The selection has been kept under tight wraps. However, two reports Monday night described the nominee announcement as “imminent.” The announcement could come mid-week.

