Whitmer to speed reopening plan that's tied to vaccine rate

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to accelerate a plan that ties the further loosening of coronavirus restrictions to Michigan's vaccination rate, citing the federal government’s recommendation that fully vaccinated people can largely stop wearing masks.

A spokesman says an announcement will come within days. Michigan’s health department says it will urge schools to continue making students, teachers and other staff wear masks for the rest of the academic year even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Whitmer’s administration recently lifted a mask mandate for people who are outdoors and exempted those who are fully vaccinated from an indoor mask requirement.

