Whitmer signs proclamation marking National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring the week of Feb. 13-19, 2022, as National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

According to the State, it’s an opportunity to pay tribute to veterans of the U.S. armed forces who are now cared for in Veteran Administration (VA) medical centers, outpatient clinics and nursing homes.

Service members who separated under any condition other than dishonorable may qualify for VA benefits. Reservists and guardsmen who were ordered to active federal service and fulfilled their tour of duty may also be eligible.

“The annual Salute to Veteran Patients is an opportunity for Michigan to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise of caring for our veterans and their family members,” Whitmer said. “Opening two new State Veteran Homes, one in Grand Rapids and one in Macomb County, helps us make good on that promise and keep putting Michiganders first.”

In Michigan, 25 facilities offer VA healthcare. More information can be found here, through the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency (MVAA).

“High-quality care for this phase of life is central to the Member for Life concept,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general and director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

“We embody the Member for Life concept as an institutionalized culture of life-cycle functions and to fulfill this concept, the MVAA serves as the critical conduit for Michigan veterans and their families as they transition through all phases of life.”

The full proclamation can be viewed here.

