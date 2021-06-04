x
Whitmer vetoes bill to exempt graduations from crowd limits

Thursday's veto comes two days after her administration’s order was loosened to end outdoor capacity limits and cap indoor gatherings at 50% occupancy.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed Republican-sponsored legislation that would have exempted high school graduation ceremonies from COVID-19 restrictions on crowd sizes, calling it “half-baked and punchless.” 

Thursday's veto comes two days after her administration’s order was loosened to end outdoor capacity limits and cap indoor gatherings at 50% occupancy.

Whitmer also vetoed a bill that would have prohibited a governor from issuing an emergency order extending response times for public-records requests or otherwise limiting a public body’s duties under the Freedom of Information Act. 

She did so for two months early in the pandemic.

