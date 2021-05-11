Whitmer visiting Portage, Kalamazoo Tuesday

The visit will start at the I-94 construction project in Portage and will end at the Kalamazoo Vaccine Clinic.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is visiting the West Side Tuesday.

The visit will start at the I-94 construction project in Portage and will end at the Kalamazoo Vaccine Clinic.

Whitmer is set to arrive at the I-94 construction project at around 9:30 a.m. According to her office, the visit is meant to “highlight the administration’s efforts to fix roads and bridges as the construction season gets underway.”

Whitmer will then head over to the Kalamazoo Vaccine Clinic at around 10:30 a.m. to highlight the state’s ‘MI Vacc t Normal’ plan, which reached its first milestone, 55% of Michiganders 16 and older vaccinated, Monday.

