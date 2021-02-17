Whitmer visits GR, DeVos Place vaccination site

Whitmer was joined Tuesday by Congressman Peter Meijer and State Representative David LaGrand.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Grand Rapids Tuesday to tour the DeVos Place vaccination site. The large-scale clinic was made possible through a partnership between the Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and other health care providers in the area.

According to Whitmer, the clinic is a step in the right direction toward achieving the state’s goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders, who are 16 and older, as quickly as possible.

“It is inspiring to see the strong partnerships at vaccination sites across the state between our frontline health care workers and the women and men of the Michigan National Guard who are all working around the clock to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Whitmer said. “While we work towards achieving the goals laid out in our vaccine strategy, I urge everyone to make a plan for how they will get their shots when they are eligible.”

Whitmer was joined Tuesday by Congressman Peter Meijer, State Representative David LaGrand, Major General Paul Rogers, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

“I am very proud of the hard work happening across West Michigan to vaccinate our community. Frontline health care workers and the National Guard are working around the clock to meet vaccination goals and we cannot thank them enough for their great efforts,” said Meijer. “We will not stop working to be a national leader in vaccinations so we can get our children back to school, our communities back to work, and put West Michigan on a successful path forward.”

As of Tuesday, Michigan has administered over 1,657,200 vaccines, according to the state.

