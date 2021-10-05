Whitmer visits vaccine clinic in Kalamazoo

The state is partnering with organizations like the Kalamazoo Expo Center to create more opportunities for Michiganders to receive the vaccine.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer visited the West Side Tuesday to observe ongoing efforts at the Kalamazoo Expo Center Vaccination Clinic.

Whitmer announced Monday that 55% of Michiganders 16 years or older have received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is partnering with organizations like the Kalamazoo Expo Center to create more opportunities for Michiganders to receive the vaccine. It is Whitmer’s goal to vaccinate 70% of Michigan residents ages 16 and older.

“Our administration and countless frontline healthcare workers have been working around the clock to ensure that every Michigander has access to the free, safe, and effective vaccine,” Whitmer said.

“Yesterday, we hit the first step of our Vacc to Normal challenge, as 55% of Michiganders have now gotten their first shot. Under the plan, we can begin taking steps to return to in-person work. Looking ahead, the more people who get vaccinated, the sooner we can get Vacc to Normal and emerge from this pandemic together."

This visit comes on the same day Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department announced that county will transition to a 10-day quarantine from a 14-day quarantine for exposed people to COVID-19. The change is consistent with other health departments in the state.

