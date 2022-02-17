Michigan State Police welcomes 50 new troopers at graduation ceremony Thursday

The Michigan State Police hosted the 140th Trooper Recruit School graduation on Thursday with a keynote address by the governor.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave the keynote address at the graduation ceremony for the Michigan State Police’s 140th Trooper Recruit School on Thursday.

The graduating class consisted of 50 new Michigan State Troopers who will begin their assignments at Michigan State Police (MSP) posts across the state next week.

“I’m so proud of the 50 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Public service is a noble calling that comes with great responsibility. Every family in every community wants peace of mind that they can go to work, drop their kids off at school and run errands safely. As a former prosecutor, public safety is a core issue for me, and I will keep working with the MSP to reduce crime and keep families safe.”

The 140th Trooper Recruit School began on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing.

Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.

“Today is an exciting day for the Michigan State Police and our 50 new troopers,” said Colonel Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We are looking to them to continue our tradition of delivering the best in public safety and community services. Some days will be difficult, but the work you will do will be fulfilling and rewarding.”

The 141st Trooper Recruit School is expected to begin on on March 6, 2022 and recruits are expected to graduate on May 27, 2022.

Gov. Whitmer's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal included funding for adding another 50 new troopers on top of the 120 extra troopers that are anticipated to be hired and trained.

The budget proposal also included $30 million to award retention bonuses to local police officers, state troopers, conservation officers, corrections officers, firefighters and EMTs.

Learn more about applying to join the next available recruitment class for the Michigan State Police by visiting www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs.

