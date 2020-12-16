Whitmer, young Michiganders meet with Santa Claus to talk safety over the holidays

Santa reassured the kids that he, the elves and the reindeer have all been following COVID-19 precautions so they can safely visit homes around the world.

With Christmas just days away, Michigan kiddos are on their best behaviors and are patiently waiting for Santa and his reindeer to make their way to the mitten state.

On Wednesday, some of those excited children met virtually with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a very special guest – Santa Claus himself. Together, they talked about staying safe amid COVID-19.

"We know this holiday will look different in many ways, but Michigan’s children can be assured that Santa Claus will continue his yearly tradition of visiting millions of children around the world,” said Whitmer. “I know Santa, his elves, and the reindeer have been safe this year and our kids showed them how Michiganders do their part to keep each other safe by wearing a mask, socially distancing, and washing hands frequently.”

Santa reassured the kids that he, the elves and the reindeer have all been following COVID-19 precautions so they can safely visit homes around the world on their busiest day of the year.

"Ho ho ho! Merry Christmas Michiganders!” said Santa Claus. “I know lots of boys and girls across the great state of Michigan who have been extremely nice and safe this year. Just like every year, I will travel to homes across the world to visit boys and girls and spread holiday cheer. Don’t forget to leave out a carrot for Rudolph so his nose glows extra bright and wear your mask!”

The full chat with Santa can be seen below:

