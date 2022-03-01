Why you should not ignore odd-even parking rules

Grand Rapids' odd-even parking city ordinance is in effect. This is so snow plows can clear all secondary streets.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Wednesday night and Thursday morning, snow plows were out clearing roads with a focus on heavily trafficked areas.

Later into Thursday, snow plow drivers were able to focus on secondary roads. However, there were some challenges getting them cleared.

"Cars are an issue for sure," said John Gorney, Grand Rapids Public Works Director.

Drivers were facing a challenge clearing the snow, because many people were not adhering to the odd-even parking ordinance in the city. That means on even-numbered days starting at 1 a.m. until 6 p.m., people should park their vehicles on the side of the street with even-numbered houses.

This allows snow plows to not only get through some narrow streets, but also clear off snow from the parking lane.

"We need to get the snow off the road for multiple reasons," said Gorney, "Driver safety is first. But also, we need to clear the catch basins on the side of the street. Because when the snow starts to melt, the water has to have somewhere to go. And if it’s covered in snow, it’s not going to get there."

Thursday, Gorney said some of the cars parking on the wrong side of the road made it so some plows could not get through the street.

"The drivers are navigating parked cars, watching out for pedestrians," said Gorney, "And of course, trying to do their job. They’re in some cases paying attention to two to three different plows on a truck, plus the salter on the back."

Vehicles violating the odd-even parking ordinance can be ticketed.

To report an odd/even parking complaint:

Use the “grcity 311” app on either IOS or Android app stores

Use the “Report an Issue” webpage at grandrapidsmi.gov/Report-an-Issue

Call 311 or 616.456.3000 at any time

