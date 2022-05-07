'Avoid the area': Wildfire burns in Newaygo Co.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are on the scene battling a wildfire burning in Newaygo County on Pine Avenue between 12th and 24th Street.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area so first responders can contain the fire.
There is a high fire danger today, officials warn. No open burning is permitted until further notice.
Newaygo County Emergency Services state the fire poses a severe threat to life or property.
