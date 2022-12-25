Wildflower Schoolhouse opens Christmas Day, serves free meals in Trufant

Tyler Trierweiler, owner of Wildflower Schoolhouse in Trufant, opened his doors to the Trufant community Sunday to serve free Christmas dinners.

TRUFANT, Mich. — Tyler Trierweiler, owner of the Wildflower Schoolhouse in Trufant, spent his Christmas day cooking and serving stuffing, turkey legs and other holiday fixings to his community, all for free.

"Just remembering sacrifice and loving other people and loving other neighbors, and we do love our neighbors here," said Trierweiler.

Wildflower Schoolhouse focuses on community events, summer camps and dinners. For the first time ever, Trierwiler decided to open up on Christmas day and spread some Christmas cheer.

"Jesus is the reason for the season, and we thought we would open up and spread some love just like Jesus taught us to do, and that's exactly what we did," said Trierweiler. "We thought we'd open up and I love to cook."

Also making an appearance is the Grinch.

"To bring out cheer these last two years, I became the Grinch," said Denis Marsh who has dressed up as the Grinch for Christmas for the past two years.

Marsh has made it a holiday tradition to stop by parades, dinners and holiday gatherings.

Making around 40 stops this season, he added Wildflower Schoolhouse as one of them.

He added how much he loves to do his part to make the world a little more fun.

"It brings tears," said Marsh. "It's so much fun to give to the community what they gave to me, and that's what Christmas is all about."

People are doing they're part to make Christmas a little more special this year.

"It was so much fun, I would love to do it again," said Trierweiler.

