WildWater Adventure waterpark to open July 16

MUSKEGON, Mich — Michigan’s Adventure’s announced today that its WildWater Adventure waterpark will be opening for the 2020 season on Thursday, July 16.

The waterpark will be implementing heightened health and safety protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The initial July 16 opening will be for Season Passholders exclusively, but the park will be open to the general public July 17. Daily ticket sales will begin July 8, and reservations are required for all guests.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our waterpark in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, vice president and general manager at Michigan’s Adventure and WildWater Adventure.

“Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”

New health and safety protocols include a touchless temperature screening prior to entering the park, a required pre-visit health screening, additional hand sanitizing stations, park capacity management, and more.

Due to the late start, the park’s 2020 Season Passes have been extended through 2021.

More information about the park’s new protocols can be found here.

