The U.S. was last of all major countries to ground the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft after mounting pressure.

The FAA’s order comes after two crashes involving 737 MAX 8s in less than five months.

The most recent happened in Ethiopia this past weekend. Back in October, the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing everyone on board in both accidents.

There are three airlines that fly the 737 MAX 8s in the U.S. Southwest Airlines has 34 in its fleet. American Airlines has 24. United Airlines doesn’t fly the MAX 8s, but operates 14 MAX 9s, which are a longer model of the MAX 8 that can hold more passengers.

For those worried about upcoming travel plans, the Ford Airport communications director, Tara Hernandez, said not to worry.

"No changes on our end with this announcement, but if this grounding affects future flights scheduled for GRR, the airlines will relay that information and likely shuffle planes around," Hernandez said in a message.

She added the majority of aircraft serving GRR are the 737-700, 737-800 and 737-900, which are not the types involved in the Ethiopia and Indonesia accidents.

The models serving GRR have a long history of safety and reliability.

Hernandez also mentioned GRR does not expect this decision to impact spring break travel, but if that changes, the airlines would be in touch with both the airport and passengers.

