US Attorney General William Barr to speak in Grand Rapids

Barr will speak at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney William P. Barr will be in Grand Rapids Thursday morning.

Barr is expected to speak on China Policy at 11 a.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, located at 303 Pearl St. NW. He will be joined by U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge for the Western District of Michigan and U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The event will be live streamed on the Ford Museum's Facebook.

