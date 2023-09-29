Windmill Island Gardens prepares to host events throughout October, December

This spring, summer and fall the park welcomed over 140,000 guests for the second year in a row and second time in history.

HOLLAND, Michigan — After welcoming a record number of visitors in the spring, summer and fall, Windmill Island Gardens will remain open on certain weekends in October and December for general visits and special events.

Following Oct. 1 the park will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 15 at a reduced admission of $5 for adults and free for children under 15.

In addition to this, the park will feature an artisan market as part of Holland's Fall Fest on Oct. 6 and 7 from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Hayrides will be available on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $1 per ride.

Once the fall festivities wrap up the gardens will reopen on Fridays and Saturdays from Dec. 1 through 16 for the second annual Magic at the Mill holiday light event.

The event will feature a "tulip field" of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a light and music show. There will also be visits from Sinterklaas, holiday music on the Amsterdam street organ, Dutch-style holiday food, activities for kids and photo opportunities.

Tickets are designated for specific dates and times and must be purchased in advance. Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Public ticket sales will open on Nov. 1 at this link.

