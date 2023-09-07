25,000 people make Wings Over Muskegon a success, organizers say

Muskegon held its first air show in 17 years over the weekend with Wings Over Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon County Airport hosted an air show over the weekend after a 17-year hiatus. The Wings Over Muskegon Air Show exceeded its organizers expectations with an estimated 25,000 spectators over the weekend.

The show was sold out on Saturday before it even began, and Sunday's crowd was near capacity.

Event Director, Ashley Myers, said “We are ecstatic with the show results. The community enthusiastically welcomed the return of an air show and we were fortunate to have tremendous support from performers, sponsors and volunteers.”

The show included a number of performers, some performing for the first time in Muskegon. Some of the performers included Captain Lindsay (callsign MAD) M. Johnson fly the U.S Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II along with 11-time U.S. aerobatic champion, Rob Holland. Ed Hamill and his Folds of Honor bi-plane along with World War II aircraft of the Yankee Air Museum. Randy Ball lit up the sky with his afterburners on his MiG-17F. Local formation team, the Hooligans Flight Team and RT Dickinson, who flew the WW II P-51 Mustang Swamp Fox, were crowd favorites. Air show fans were thrilled to see the Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Car roar down the runway as it raced with some of the aerial performers.

The organizers said they're already getting inquiries about next year's show. They explained they're taking time to evaluate this year's show along with input from everyone involved before they make any decisions for next year.

“We sense the excitement from this year’s audience and have received messages of appreciation for bringing back an air show to Muskegon,” remarked Myers, “we will keep all of this in mind in our decision-making process.

