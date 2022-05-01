Lakeshore communities prepare for major winter storm

Crews with the Muskegon County Road Commission are preparing Wednesday morning to head out and treat the area roadways ahead of the winter storm.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It's the calm before the storm. In Muskegon County and up and down the lakeshore, we are expecting strong winds and blowing snow creating whiteout conditions at times.

This will make travel very hazardous over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Crews with the Muskegon County Road Commission are preparing Wednesday morning to head out and treat the area roadways ahead of this winter storm.

Meteorologist Samantha Jacques said communities along the lakeshore will see upwards of six inches of snow on Wednesday and could see more than a foot by Friday, but it's the winds that will make clearing the roads very difficult.

Andrew Nichols, the maintenance superintendent of Muskegon County Road Commission, said they are ready to use all of their equipment necessary to try and keep up with mother nature's fury.

“When you start getting the winds, when we are putting material on the road that wind is blowing snow right back into it,” said Nichols. “And, it's going to catch that snow. So you'll clear a road out as soon as wind blows more snow on it. It will slush it right back up."

Nichols added, “So, we will have areas on our north-south roads, and they'll probably be completely blocked. So we will have to use our front plows with the v-blades to clear those big snow berms out of the roadways.”

Nichols said it is going to be an “all hands on deck type of situation." He said they will use various equipment to keep the roads clear, but again he mentioned that these strong, powerful winds will make the roads treacherous.

Nichols is urging people to do what they need to do before the storm hits and to not go out unless you absolutely have to.

Lastly, he said his crews are working to keep the roads clear as possible, so he's urging motorists to be cautious when they are out and about.

